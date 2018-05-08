Washakie chef wins award, takes home inspiration

In this April 27, 2018 photo, Head Chef Mathew Branson cooks steaks at the Washakie Dining Center at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. Branson started working in food service on his 14th birthday and never left the business — developing a lifelong passion for all things culinary that continues to influence and inspire those around him. Laramie Boomerang via AP Shannon Broderick