Toyota reports improved quarterly profit despite incentives

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows the Toyota logo on the trunk of a 2018 Toyota Prius on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Toyota Motor Corp. is reporting its quarterly profit rose 21 percent as cost cuts and booming sales in some markets offset the damage from higher U.S. incentives. Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, reported Wednesday, May 9, 2018, January-March profit of 480.8 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from 398 billion yen the same quarter the previous year. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo