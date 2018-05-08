New Sprouts grocery store is starting to take shape at SLO Promenade

Work has started on renovating the SLO Promenade space that will house Sprouts Farmers Market, but no date has been set for the grocery store's opening, according to San Luis Obispo city officials.

Doug Davidson, the city's deputy director of community development, said he recently received a progress update from property owner representatives.

Sprouts emphasizes organic foods, fresh produce, vitamins and bulk foods, among other products. The store is expected to occupy 30,000 square feet of space where Forever 21 previously was housed.

The building's property owner, Ohio-based Schottenstein Property Group, is currently renovating the commercial space with plans to hand over construction work to Sprouts by the end of June for tenant improvements, Davidson said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Sprouts Farmers Market expands its home-delivery system to Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville and Citrus Heights, bringing groceries to your door within two hours of ordering. David Caraccio

Sprouts spokesman Diego Romero said they've only announced store openings through September, noting he'd keep The Tribune posted on future announcements with the store.

Two other smaller tenant spaces are available in the building, but Davidson said no other tenants have signed on.

Plans for the adjacent Madonna Plaza include the slated demolition of the vacant Sears building — to be rebuilt into three storefronts, two of which will be occupied by Ross Dress for Less and Michaels crafts, retailers that already have locations in San Luis Obispo.

Brett Oliver, general manager of Michaels’ San Luis Obispo store, said he has been on standby waiting to hear from the store's corporate office on when the move will take place.

Oliver said the Madonna Plaza will be a better location for Michaels than its current location because of its more convenient access to the freeway.

Store officials from Ross Dress for Less also recently said they were unsure of any time frame to open in Madonna Plaza.

A representative of the Schottenstein Property Group did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this story.