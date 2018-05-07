Van Gundy won't return to Pistons as coach or team president

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, in New York. Van Gundy will not return to the Pistons as coach or president of basketball operations. The Pistons announced Van Gundy’s departure Monday, May 7, 2018, with owner Tom Gores saying in a statement that the team has not progressed over the past two seasons. Adam Hunger, FIle AP Photo