China, Indonesia discuss ways to boost trade relations

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo share a light moment as they hold the mascots of the 2018 Asian Games, from left to right, Atung, Kaka, and Bhin Bhin, during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, May 7, 2018. Indonesia is preparing to host the games in August. Dita Alangkara, Pool AP Photo