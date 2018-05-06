L.A. mayor eyeing White House tests political appeal in Iowa

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers his State of the City address in Los Angeles. Garcetti, the Democratic head of a sprawling metropolis with 75 miles of coastline, immigrants from around the world and, well, the Kardashians, is eyeing a bid for the White House. But first he has to get through Iowa. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo