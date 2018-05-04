Good news, Baja Fresh fans — the Arroyo Grande location is reopening

Baja Fresh fans won't be without their Tex-Mex for long.

Roughly eight months after it shut its doors in Arroyo Grande, the only Baja Fresh in San Luis Obispo County appears ready to reopen, this time under new ownership.

A sign on the window of the 929 Rancho Parkway business shows the new owner, A & R Fresh Foods LLC, has applied for an alcohol license for the restaurant. Other signs in the window say the business is hiring for a range of positions, including cooks, cashiers, shift leads and a general manager.

It is unclear when exactly the restaurant will reopen.

On the California Alcoholic Beverage Control website, the application for the business lists Amit Sarin and Reshmi Devi Shankar-Sarin as the primary members of the business. The Sarins owns several Subway franchises in northern Santa Barbara County.

Attempts to contact the new owners were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.

The Arroyo Grande restaurant first shut its doors in September 2017. Customers were notified of the closure by the then-owners via a handwritten note on the door.

“Life sometimes can be really unfair, but we have to believe that our present situation is not our final destination,” read the note. “The best is yet to come.”

The note on the door did not reveal why the owners chose to shutter the business.

The location was the last Baja Fresh franchise in the county — the San Luis Obispo location closed in 2010 due to the poor economy, according to Tribune reports at the time.