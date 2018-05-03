NYC bakery that first opened in 1902 closing its doors

A New York City bakery that first opened its doors in 1902 says it is closing this summer amid a changing business landscape.
Glaser's Bake Shop, which has been operated by the Glaser family for three generations, says it will close on July 1. WABC-TV reports the bakery is best known for its black-and-white cookie, a staple of New York City dining.
Throughout its existence, the bakery withstood the test of time — remaining cash-only and retaining the original flooring and window display from 1902.
Owner Herb Glaser says he's ready for retirement, as working at a bakery means long hours and hard work.
The bakery was opened in 1902 by German immigrants.
