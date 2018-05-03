Contract dispute could precipitate strike at electric co-op

A union representing electric utility workers in New Hampshire is warning of a possible strike amid contract disputes.
Pension and 401(k) plans are two of the areas where the company and union are struggling to find common ground. WMUR-TV reports union leaders representing New Hampshire Electric Co-op workers have recommended workers reject the company's final offer.
Company spokesman Seth Wheeler says officials have worked diligently to reach an agreement and NHEC will continue to do so.
The contract dispute impacts 83 NHEC employees.
Comments