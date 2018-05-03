Arizona governor signs remaining budget bills

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a $10.4 billion state budget plan after earlier approving a part of the budget that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.
The governor's office tweeted that he signed the remaining nine bills in the spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1 just after 5 p.m. Thursday. He had signed the education package at about 6 a.m., after it passed both the House and Senate.
Thursday morning's passage came after a weeklong teachers' strike that shut down school for most of the state's 1.1 million public school students.
The budget provides about $4.5 billion for K-12 education, $1.8 billion for the state's Medicaid program, $1.1 billion for prisons and $725 million for public universities.
