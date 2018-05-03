Historians name 2 Indian Ocean 19th century shipwrecks

This undated image provided by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau shows debris of a ship, maritime historians say on Thursday, May 3, 2018, that may be on a short list of the possible identities found during the initial 710,000-square kilometer (274,000-square mile) three-year search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that was lost in 2014 with 238 people aboard. The wreckage is possibly the brig W. Gordon or the barque Magdala, according to incomplete records of ships lost in that period. (ATSB via AP)