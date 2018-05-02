Hearings coming about increase in baby eel fishing quota

A proposal to allow Maine's elver fishermen to catch more of the baby eels will be up for a public hearing in the state next month.
Fishermen harvest elvers in rivers and streams in Maine so they can be sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use in Japanese food after they're raised to maturity. Maine's the only state in the country with a significant fishery for elvers, and fishermen are limited to 9,688 pounds per year.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering increasing that total to 11,749 pounds per year. The eels are currently worth more than $2,000 per pound at docks so the increase would mean access to millions of dollars in revenue.
The hearings are set for June 6 in Brewer and June 7 in Augusta.
Comments