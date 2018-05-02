Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi files for Hong Kong IPO

In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a woman shows the new Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi filed documents Thursday, May 3, 2018, with Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator for an initial public offering that could be the world’s biggest share sale in years. Beijing-based Xiaomi is the world’s fourth biggest smartphone maker by shipment volume, according to International Data Corp. Emilio Morenatti, File AP Photo