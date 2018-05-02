Hawaii poised to ban sale of some sunscreens that harm coral

FILE - In this March 13, 2017, file photo, people relax on the beach in Waikiki in Honolulu. Many sunscreen makers could soon be forced to change their formulas or be banned from selling lotions in Hawaii. Hawaii state lawmakers on Tuesday passed a measure that would ban the local sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate by 2021 in an effort to protect coral reefs. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo