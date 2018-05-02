FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo products from the Mondelez International family of brands, Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer rest together, in Walpole, Mass. The Molson Coors Brewing Company reports earnings Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Business

Molson Coors: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 04:30 AM

DENVER

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $278.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.33 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

Molson Coors shares have decreased 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined almost 1 percent. The stock has declined 25 percent in the last 12 months.

