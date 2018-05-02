FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, the CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. CVS Health reports earnings Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
CVS Health beats expectations for 1Q, 2018 forecast

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 04:24 AM

CVS Health's earnings climbed nearly 5 percent, topping Wall Street expectations for the first quarter as the nation's second-largest drugstore chain focuses on completing a $69 billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna.

The company's 2018 earnings forecast released Wednesday is also higher than expected.

CVS predicts 2018 adjusted earnings of between $6.87 and $7.08 per share. FactSet says analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $6.47 per share.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, booked a $998 million profit in the first quarter, with adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share. Revenue grew 2.6 percent to $45.69 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.41 per share in the second quarter on $45.77 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

