The Latest: Hawaii lawmakers approve sunscreen ban

The Latest on Hawaii lawmakers voting on legislation (all times local):
2 p.m.
Hawaii lawmakers are passing a measure that would ban sunscreen containing oxybenzone in an effort to protect coral reefs.
Senators and representatives also voted to prohibit licensed professional counselors from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors.
The lawmakers voted on the bills Tuesday as this year's legislative session wraps up this week.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature approved a bill that would test the implementation of all-mail elections with a pilot program in Kauai County in 2020.
They passed a bill that would establish in state law selected provisions of President Barack Obama's health care law in case "Obamacare" is ever repealed at the federal level.
This year's legislative session is due to end on Thursday.
___
10:50 a.m.
Hawaii lawmakers are expected to vote on a slew of bills as this year's legislative session wraps up this week.
Among the bills up for votes Tuesday are a bill that would ban sunscreen that contains oxybenzone as a means to protect coral reefs, legislation that would prohibit licensed professional counselors from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors and a bill that would test the implementation of all-mail elections with a pilot program in Kauai County in 2020.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature is also expected to cast ballots on a measure that would establish in state law selected provisions of President Barack Obama's health care law in case "Obamacare" is ever repealed at the federal level.
This year's legislative session is due to end on Thursday.
