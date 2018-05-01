Trump to welcome Southwest Airlines flight crew, passengers

This photo provided by Diana McBride Self shows Flight 1380 pilot Tammie Jo Shults, right, interacting with passengers after emergency landing the plane, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Passengers praised Shults for her professionalism during the emergency. Shults, one of the first female fighter pilots in the Navy, was at the controls when the jet landed, according to her husband, Dean Shults. She got a round of applause from the passengers after putting the plane down safely. She walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to make sure they were OK afterward. Diana McBride Self via AP)