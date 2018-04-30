Norwegian firm moving ahead with plans for Maine salmon farm

A firm that wants to build one of the largest salmon farms of its kind in the world in Belfast, Maine, says it's getting ready to submit plans to city, state and federal officials.
Nordic Aquafarms, of Fredrikstad, Norway, wants to build a 40-acre salmon farm that would be capable of producing more than 60 million pounds of fish per year. The Belfast City Council unanimously approved zoning changes the company needed to move forward in April.
The firm says the applications it submits will reflect information it has been providing to the local community. The plans will also be subject to public hearings.
Some residents have raised concerns about noise and water usage from the project.
The firm is planning to hold a public information meeting on May 9.
