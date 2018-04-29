In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China but a trade dispute could undermine those plans.
Trump's jabs, feints on trade roil ag industry supporters

By MATTHEW BROWN and MATT VOLZ Associated Press

April 29, 2018 08:33 AM

SHEFFIELD, Mont.

Deep in Montana's ag country, ranchers' and farmers' support of President Donald Trump is being put to the test as the president's bellicose threats of a trade war with China risk their livelihoods.

Residents here have a deep libertarian streak and like the agriculture industry nationwide, they stood in firm support of Trump in the 2016 elections.

Some of that support appears to be wavering in the face of possible Chinese tariffs against Montana staples such as beef and wheat. Others remain stalwart in their backing of the Republican president.

Eastern Montana rancher Fred Wacker says a deal worth up to $200 million between cattle producers in the state and a Chinese e-commerce company never would have happened without Trump. Wacker says he's hopeful the deal won't be scuttled.

