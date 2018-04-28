AP Exclusive: Water delivery suspended in Nevada mine battle

The abandoned Anaconda open pit mine, source of an underground plume of poisonous water, is seen in an aerial photo in Yerington, Nev., Friday, April 27, 2018. The mine's owner, Atlantic Richfield, has suspended the normal bottled water deliveries it's been providing neighbors since tests in 2004 confirmed a plume of groundwater contaminated area wells. The move comes two months after federal regulators backed off plans to add the mine to the list of the most toxic U.S. Superfund sites. A Native American tribe suing Atlantic Richfield says its decision underscores fears that scuttling the proposed listing will slow cleanup efforts. Scott Sady AP Photo