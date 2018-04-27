Philippines latest foreign country to book Trump's DC hotel

FILE - This Dec. 21, 2016, file photo shows the The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. The Philippines is the latest foreign government to plan an event at Donald Trump's Washington hotel, even as the president faces lawsuits alleging he is violating the Constitution by accepting such business. The Philippines says the hotel is a fitting venue for its June 12 Independence Day party because other embassies have held national celebrations there, but ethics experts question the motive for the choice, especially since the Philippines is currently negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo