Regulators weigh request to remove Wynn from casino license

FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and his ex-wife has been settled on the brink of a trial in Nevada state court. A judge dismissed prospective jurors Monday, April 16, 2018, after attorneys told her the case had been dropped pending an undisclosed payment from Steve Wynn to Elaine Wynn. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo