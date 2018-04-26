Business

Grains mostly lower and livestock higher

The Associated Press

April 26, 2018 07:32 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery rose 1 cent at $4.7960 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $3.8460 a bushel; May oats fell 2.60 cents at $2.23 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.80 cents at $10.2820 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.2240 a pound; April feeder cattle gained .80 cent at $1.4020 a pound; April lean hogs was up .38 cent at .6768 a pound.

