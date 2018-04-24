A new, more upscale, bar will soon replace Marston's in downtown SLO — and there's tapas

Marston's Bar & Grill in San Luis Obispo, long popular with the club-going college-aged crowd, has changed hands. It's currently closed as new ownership transforms the downtown location into The Mark, which is expected to open in mid-May as a more upscale establishment featuring a new menu of Latin cuisine, including specialty tacos and tapas — along with drink options that include liquor on tap.
After eight years at 673 Higuera St., located next to Kreuzberg Coffee, Marston's owner, Jeff Marston, closed at the end of March to focus on his new business in Atascadero, Marston's 101, which opened August 2016.
Marston's often attracted Cal Poly and Cuesta students who lined up along Higuera Street on busy nights to get in. During the day, it offered burgers, sandwiches and salads, as well as sports on multiple televisions.
The Mark will feature a new kitchen, flooring, seating and an expanded back patio area — a new use for the site that possibly will include an outdoor bar and a place for people to smoke, said Rhianna Crisp, The Mark's vice president and co-owner.
Crisp, a San Luis Obispo resident and Cal Poly graduate who has lived in the county since her childhood, started the business with her brothers — Matthew, Mark and Michael Crisp. They named the cantina after their father, Mark Crisp.
The Crisps saw a listing on Craigslist offering Marston's for sale and collectively went in on the venture.
"It will still be young and vibrant, but we wanted to attract a more diverse crowd that includes ladies shopping in the downtown who might want to get a bite," Crisp said. "It's no secret that it was a dive bar before, and it didn't attract many people during the day. We want to keep the young audience, but we also want it to be nice."
It's the family's first restaurant, though they also operate a contracting business together, called PC Inc., servicing power generators throughout the state with an office in Grover Beach. They have hired a bar consultant who has operated pubs for 30 years to get advice and coaching, Crisp said.
Crisp said she was inspired by the decor of Latin eateries in Austin, Texas., which feature bright, brilliant colors. She said The Mark will imitate the aesthetic of those establishments to create a distinct feel for San Luis Obispo.
The remodel also includes installation of neon signs.
Tacos and tapas will be the featured dishes, and the bar will also offer cocktails on tap, such as margaritas and lemon drops. The new owners are working to line up sporting-event subscriptions to show NFL and NBA games and possibly UFC fights.
Crisp declined to say how much they purchased the business for or how much the lease price is.
The Marston's staff — including waiters, cooks, bartenders and bouncers — will stay on, according to Crisp.
"In addition to new people, we interviewed all of the old staff, and they were all really great. And they know the customers, so it made sense to keep them on," Crisp said.
Crisp said they were hoping to open by Cinco de Mayo, but the tenant improvements won't be ready by then.
