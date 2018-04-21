Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, photo by Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, people fly into the air as a car drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The photo won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography, announced Monday, April 16, 2018, at Columbia University in New York. Kelly is the latest in a series of newspaper employees who have won journalism’s top honor only to leave the once-thriving industry, which has been destabilized and weakened by the internet. The Daily Progress via AP Ryan Kelly