DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo shows the AT&T sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into whether AT&T, Verizon and a standards-setting group worked together to stop consumers from easily switching wireless carriers. The companies confirmed the inquiry in separate statements late Friday, April 20, 2018, in response to a report in The New York Times. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo