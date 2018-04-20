Student from Zambia ruled eligible for US poetry contest

In this April 12, 2018 photo, Allan Monga, 17, a high school student who fled his native Zambia, recites a poem during a news conference in Portland, Maine. Monga, who won the state Poetry Out Loud Contest, is suing the National Endowment for the Arts for not allowing him to compete in the national contest because he has not yet been granted asylum in the United States. The Bangor Daily News via AP Troy R. Bennett