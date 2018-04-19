Moon faces tough challenges ahead of summit with Kim

FILE - In this March 5, 2018, file photo, provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, front right, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong after Chung gave Kim the letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Pyongyang, North Korea. The upcoming meeting between the leaders of the rival Koreas will be the ultimate test of Moon’s belief that his nation should lead international efforts to deal with North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency