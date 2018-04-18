High-voltage power lines will pass near Idaho bird sanctuary

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, Idaho Power Co. apprentice lineman Claysen Hale prepares to change out jumpers and stirrups on a power line in Eden, Idaho. U.S. officials on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, approved two high-voltage transmission line routes in southwestern Idaho aimed at modernizing and improving reliability of the Pacific Northwest's energy grid. Times-News via AP, File Heather Kennison