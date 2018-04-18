Free food for thought: Campus food pantries proliferate

This March 14, 2018 photo shows canned goods at the campus food pantry of Schenectady County Community College in Schenectady, N.Y. New York is making free food pantries a standard fixture on all its public college campuses. It's part of efforts across the nation to deal with the ripple effect of rising college costs and changing student demographics that make it hard for some students to afford basics such as food. Mary Esch AP Photo