Walker signing child tax rebate, sales tax holiday bill

Gov. Scott Walker is signing a tax cut bill into law on the day income tax filings are due.
The bill Walker is signing Tuesday will extend a $100 per-child tax rebate to Wisconsin families and eliminate sales taxes on certain items for sale the first weekend of August.
Under the new law, the sales tax would be waived on purchases made Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 on pieces of clothing costing less than $75, a computer costing less than $750, computer supplies costing less than $250 and school supplies costing no more than $75 per item.
The child tax rebate to be paid by Sept. 1 will be available to any qualifying dependent child who was under the age of 18 for all of 2017.
To receive it, parents will have to make a claim online.
