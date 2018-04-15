New Hampshire faces potential $36M budget shortfall

The state of New Hampshire is facing a budget shortfall of as much as $36 million in the wake of a federal court decision about hospital payments.
The shortfall is likely to cause state officials to scramble for a solution before a payment deadline of May 31. The Concord Monitor reports the Legislature did not set aside funding last year in anticipation of the court's decision.
The Legislature set aside $166 million for an uncompensated care fund in fiscal 2018. That number relied on a new payment formula from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allowed for lower payouts.
A federal court handed down a decision in March that voided the new formula, leaving New Hampshire owing money.
State officials say they're working on a path forward.
Comments