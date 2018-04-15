Procrastinators rejoice: There's still time to file taxes

FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Angela Thames, office manager of a north Jackson, Miss., Liberty Tax Service, organizes tax returns. Thames says each completed tax return is carefully separated and filed for quick retrieval if needed. The tax deadline does typically fall on April 15 but that’s a Sunday this year and Monday is Emancipation Day, a Washington D.C. holiday. That means that taxpayers nationwide get a little breathing room and have until Tuesday, April 17, to get the job done. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo