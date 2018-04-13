With Catalonia's leaders in jail, Spain hits the grassroots

In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, activists of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic fix posters to a wall, encouraging people to vote 'Yes' in the Oct. 1 referendum on the Catalonia region's independence. Ever since Spain's crackdown on an unauthorized referendum on secession in October, hundreds of self-proclaimed Committees for the Defense of the Republic are waging a campaign of economic disruption, blocking roads and highways and temporarily seizing toll booths in defiance of the Spanish government. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo