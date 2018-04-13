Ex-coal baron Blankenship debuts 'fact-check' campaign site

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va. There's a new fact-checking operation in West Virginia, and it leaves one fact out of plain sight - that it's run by U.S. Senate candidate Blankenship's campaign. Steve Helber, File AP Photo