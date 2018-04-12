Gaza's hospitals taxed by wounded from Israeli fire

In this Monday, April 9, 2018 photo, Raed Jadallah, a Palestinian 25-year-old surfer, lies on a bed as his father, mother and brothers visit him, at the Shifa hospital in Gaza. Jadallah is among the nearly 1,300 people that Palestinian health officials said have been shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during mass border protests over the past two weeks. The casualty figures are at the heart of an intensifying debate over the military's open-fire orders. Adel Hana AP Photo