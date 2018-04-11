Central Coast residents traveling to and from Seattle on Alaska Airlines will have to use smaller carry-on luggage beginning in June 4, 2018.
Central Coast residents traveling to and from Seattle on Alaska Airlines will have to use smaller carry-on luggage beginning in June 4, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Central Coast residents traveling to and from Seattle on Alaska Airlines will have to use smaller carry-on luggage beginning in June 4, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Business

Attention, SLO travelers: Alaska Airlines is shrinking the size of carry-ons

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

April 11, 2018 11:02 PM

Central Coast residents traveling to and from Seattle on Alaska Airlines will soon have to use smaller carry-on luggage.

According to a post on Alaska Airline's website, all passengers will be required beginning in June to use carry-on luggage that is no larger than 22 inches in length, 14 inches in height and 9 inches in width (including wheels and handles). The change goes into effect June 4.

The current maximum dimensions for carry-on bags are 24-by-17-by-10.

Read More

Alaska Airlines said its current carry-on bag size is larger than most other international and domestic airlines allow.

"We're changing our bag size allowance to make sure that your carry-on bag will be accepted aboard all the flights within your itinerary," Alaska said on its website. "This will help you avoid carry-on bag size conflicts and make connections with other airlines easier during your future trips."

Alaska Airlines also hopes the policy change will help fit more carry-on bags into the overhead bins. Passengers will still be allowed one personal item, such as a purse, briefcase or laptop computer.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport began daily service of nonstop flights between San Luis Obispo and Seattle in April 2017.

The new San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport terminal's official opening date is Nov. 1, 2017. The facility is 56,000 square feet — almost 40,000 square feet larger than the existing terminal. High ceilings and a new outdoor courtyard are among Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  