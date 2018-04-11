Attention, SLO travelers: Alaska Airlines is shrinking the size of carry-ons

Central Coast residents traveling to and from Seattle on Alaska Airlines will soon have to use smaller carry-on luggage.

According to a post on Alaska Airline's website, all passengers will be required beginning in June to use carry-on luggage that is no larger than 22 inches in length, 14 inches in height and 9 inches in width (including wheels and handles). The change goes into effect June 4.

The current maximum dimensions for carry-on bags are 24-by-17-by-10.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alaska Airlines said its current carry-on bag size is larger than most other international and domestic airlines allow.

"We're changing our bag size allowance to make sure that your carry-on bag will be accepted aboard all the flights within your itinerary," Alaska said on its website. "This will help you avoid carry-on bag size conflicts and make connections with other airlines easier during your future trips."

Alaska Airlines also hopes the policy change will help fit more carry-on bags into the overhead bins. Passengers will still be allowed one personal item, such as a purse, briefcase or laptop computer.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport began daily service of nonstop flights between San Luis Obispo and Seattle in April 2017.