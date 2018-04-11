New Zealand puts brakes on search for oil in bid to go green

FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes a point during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney. Signaling its commitment to a clean energy future, New Zealand's government won't issue any more permits for offshore oil and gas exploration. Existing permits won't be affected, meaning the industry is likely to continue in the South Pacific nation for decades. But it's a change in direction for the country after a liberal government was elected last year, replacing conservatives who favored expanding the industry Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo