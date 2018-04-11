FIFA looks for $25 billion, 12-year deal for new tournaments

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb 22, 2014, Gianni Infantino gestures during a press conference at the Acropolis Convention Centre in Nice, southeastern France. FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to team up with American, Chinese and Saudi Arabian interests to launch an expanded 24-team Club World Cup, played every four years starting in 2021, and a two-yearly global competition for national teams. Lionel Cironneau, FILE AP Photo