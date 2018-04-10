Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce hires new CEO

The Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce has hired David Archer as its new executive director and CEO.
Archer brings nine years of experience as a chamber CEO after serving in that position with both the Sausalito and La Quinta chambers of commerce, according to a news release.
“We are delighted to have a full time, experienced leader on board,” chamber board president Tom Burgher said in the release, “ and we look forward to serving the Pismo Beach community with renewed energy and excitement."
The chamber's Executive Committee reviewed 35 applicants for the position and chose Archer from three finalists because of his "depth of experience and positive outlook in promoting all the interests of the Pismo Beach Chamber with respect to our membership and our relationship with the city," according to the release.
Archer has previous experience in the banking and financial management sector, including positions with Bank of America, Glendale National Bank and Northrop Corporation, according to the chamber, a bachelor's degree from Vanguard University.
