Study: Stop-smoking drugs Chantix, Zyban pose no heart risks

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 23, 2002 file photo, a doctor holds the medication Zyban in Kansas City, Kan. According to industry-funded research mandated by U.S. and European regulators and released on Monday April 9, 2018, Chantix and Zyban, two heavily promoted smoking cessation drugs, are as safe for the heart as nicotine patches and dummy pills. Ed Zurga AP Photo