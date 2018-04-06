Oregon governor signs tax bill, calls special session

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she'll call a special legislative session by this summer to extend certain tax breaks.
Brown made the announcement Friday when she said she would sign a controversial measure passed by her fellow Democrats in the Legislature that was designed keep Oregon from losing more than $200 million as a result of the federal tax overhaul. Unlike most other states Oregon's coffers were due to take a hit because of President Donald Trump's tax plan because of a quirk in the way the state figures federal deductions for state tax purposes.
Republicans opposed Senate 1528, saying it amounted to a tax hike on mostly small businesses. In announcing her endorsement of the measure Brown said she would call lawmakers back to Salem to extend lower tax rates for a group of small businesses known as sole proprietors.
