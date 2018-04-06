A look at some of the Russian officials hit by US sanctions

FILE- In this file photo taken on Thursday, July 2, 2015, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia. Sanctions announced Friday April 6, 2018, are targeting 17 Russian government officials and seven Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska, who is being targeted with more comprehensive U.S. sanctions according to officials. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo