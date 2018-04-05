Trump faceoff with China exposes GOP weakness in rural US

Matt Aultman, a grain salesman and feed nutritionist with Keller Grain & Feed, Inc., shows locally grown soybeans during an interview at their facilities in Greenville, Ohio, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Rural America is struggling under a cloud of uncertainty as the Trump administration escalates a trade dispute with China. The Republican president says he’s simply fighting against unfair business practices with a geopolitical rival. But voters in rural America, those who fueled his 2016 presidential victory, say Trump’s moves are threatening their livelihoods and forcing some to re-think their politics. John Minchillo AP Photo