Brazil braces for looming arrest of ex-President 'Lula'

Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with signs that read in Portuguese "No to prison for Lula," gather outside the Metallurgic Union headquarters after an arrest warrant for da Silva was issued, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The warrant came after the country’s top court denied da Silva's request to stay out of prison while he appealed a corruption conviction that he contends was simply a way to keep him off the ballot ahead of October's elections. Andre Penner AP Photo