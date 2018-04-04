The Latest: Russia loses vote to join UK poisoning probe

Russia's ambassador Alexander Shulgin, center left, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Georgy Kalamanov, center right, and defense ministry experts Igor Rybalchenko, right, and Viktor Kholstov, left, address the media during a press conference at the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, following a special executive council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

OPCW) which discussed the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter last month.