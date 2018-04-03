Business

NY Thruway to get $66M upgrade near Buffalo

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 09:25 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The state of New York has announced a $66 million plan to repair and upgrade a stretch of the Thruway near Buffalo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the work will entail the rehabilitation and reconstruction of three miles of roadway between exit 54 and the Lackawanna toll barrier. New signs, wider shoulders and better guardrails will be installed.

In addition, three Thruway bridges will be repaired and renovated and a fifth span will be totally rebuilt.

Cuomo's office says the stretch of Thruway is one of the busiest, with more than 130,000 motorists using the highway every day.

The work will require some nightly lane closures on the Thruway's eastbound lanes. The work is expected to be completed next year.

