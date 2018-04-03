Business

adidas to become official outfitter of BIG3 league

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 05:00 PM

NEW YORK

adidas is back in the pro basketball game.

The apparel company will be the official outfitter of the BIG3, the 3-on-3 league announced Tuesday.

adidas will provide the jerseys for the league's teams and also create new lines of licensed products for fans, including uniforms, T-shirts, and hoodies. adidas had been the official apparel company of the NBA before it was replaced by Nike this season.

As part of a three-year deal, adidas will also support the BIG3's local community initiatives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, the league of former NBA players is preparing for its second season. The Ball Hogs won the lottery Tuesday and will have the No. 1 pick in the April 12 draft.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

How it Works: Kick-it Points app rewards users with local deals

View More Video