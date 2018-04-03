Kansas GOP leaders seek to stop court rulings on education

Kansas state Sens. Carolyn McGinn, left, R-Sedgwick, and Pat Pettey, right, D-Kansas City, confer over the details of a school funding plan during a Senate committee meeting, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Senate committee has approved a plan to phase in a $274 million increase in spending on public schools over five years John Hanna AP Photo